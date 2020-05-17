Microsoft’s OneDrive app offers the neat feature of letting you use your phone camera to scan documents, which can then be uploaded to your storage as a PDF file.

The feature is very easy to use, but until now, unless you have a paid Microsoft 365 account, users were only able to scan one page at a time.

Microsoft has now announced that they are making multi-page scanning available to all, up to 10 pages per document, saying:

With so many people now working from home, few of us have access to office equipment like printers and scanners. Scanning documents from home, or outside the office, should be easy. Microsoft OneDrive has long offered a free scanning feature from the OneDrive mobile app which lets you scan and digitize single documents, receipts and more. Up until now, scanning multiple pages and saving them as single document was a premium feature that required a Microsoft 365 subscription. Today we’re making multi-page scanning available for everyone using a OneDrive personal account.

Using the OneDrive mobile app you can scan physical documents, business cards and whiteboards simply by opening the app and touching the camera icon. Once scanned, OneDrive digitizes the image into a PDF file, which you can then save, share or mark-up with text, pictures, or freehand drawing and writing.

Check out this feature by downloading the OneDrive app for iOS and Android from the links below.

Via theWindowsClub