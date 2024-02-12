One of the Xbox-exclusive games might not lose its exclusivity, sorry PS5 gamers

Bethesda’s highly anticipated spacefaring RPG Starfield has once again ignited PlayStation fans’ hopes with rumors of a potential PS5 release. However, a recent development has confused everyone, and the game’s future is uncertain.

Well-known leaker NateTheHate initially sparked the excitement by claiming Starfield would make its way to the PlayStation console. This news sent ripples through the gaming community, with many celebrating the prospect of finally experiencing the title.

However, in a surprising turn of events, NateTheHate backtracked on his claim, calling it a “lapse in judgment.” This left PlayStation and Xbox fans bewildered, unsure of what to believe.

Over the course of the week, I've rechecked the info mentioned below & the information suggesting Starfield was PS5-bound is false.



I will not delete the tweet. I'll own the mistake.



A previous report from January discussing MS bringing games multiplat remains accurate. https://t.co/1kvuzaQCVq — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) February 9, 2024

While the initial rumor brought joy to PlayStation enthusiasts, the backtrack has created confusion around Starfield’s future. The possibility of the game going multi-platform had already been circulating in early February, fueled by claims from insiders about several Xbox exclusives making their way to other platforms.

NateTheHate added to the speculation by suggesting that some Xbox console exclusives could become multi-platform, though he refrained from naming specific titles. He also hinted at an upcoming business update event focused on Xbox’s multi-platform discussions, where announcements regarding these titles might be made.

Even if we take NateTheHate’s retraction at face value, questions linger about whether Starfield was ever genuinely considered for a PS5 release after its official PlayStation port cancellation in 2021.

With no official word from Microsoft or Bethesda, the gaming community eagerly awaits clarity. Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, is expected to address the ongoing speculation and unveil Xbox’s future gaming strategy, but a timeframe for this announcement remains unknown.