One of the top 1% subs with 250K+ members on Reddit hijacked by new mods, causing menace

The r/SEO subreddit, a popular online community for search engine optimization professionals, has recently seen changes in moderators. The reason is unknown as of now.

As reported by SEO expert Malte Landwehr on Twitter, these moderators possess young accounts starting from a day and operate anonymously.

The new head mod just called me braindead.

And after one of his friends gave me the „certified professional“ user flair, the head mod laughed at me for calling myself a professional.

Not a good start. — Malte Landwehr (@MalteLandwehr) December 17, 2023

They are reportedly associated with a network of subreddits focused on investment-related topics like cryptocurrencies. A user also commented, “The mods are also trying to take over several other digital marketing subs and several porn subs.”

The new moderators’ actions have garnered negative reactions from the r/SEO community. One of the primary concerns is the significant deletion of existing content. Landwehr claims that nearly half of the subreddit’s posts have been removed, raising anxieties about losing valuable information and discussions.

Furthermore, reports have emerged of the new moderators engaging in potentially intimidating behavior towards users. This hostile approach has created a tense atmosphere within the community and further fueled anxieties about the future of the subreddit.

The current state of the discourse between the /r/SEO community and the new mods:

50% of posts from community members were deleted. pic.twitter.com/GY7ZNBNrGn — Malte Landwehr (@MalteLandwehr) January 13, 2024

Despite the mounting concerns, Reddit, who unveiled new branding in November last year, the platform where r/SEO resides, has yet to take any public action in response to the situation.

The situation is still unfolding, and further developments are likely in the coming days and weeks. We will keep you all updated.