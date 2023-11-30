Reddit unveils new logo and branding: A new look for the “Front Page of the Internet”

The popular social media platform Reddit has unveiled a new logo and branding, showing the company’s focus on conversation, community, and the internet.

Reddit has introduced two new bespoke typefaces – Reddit Display for headlines and large formats, featuring conversation bubble shapes within its design, and Reddit Sans, designed for easy online readability. The latter comes in various versions, including condensed and monospaced, which are now open-source and available to everyone.

While OrangeRed remains the primary brand color, new colors like GuavaPink, LimeGreen, BananaYellow, and JuniperBlue have been introduced to represent the multifaceted nature of Redditors. And are also introducing a conversation bubble visual element.

The iconic Snoo mascot has been revamped in a 3D format, allowing for more versatility and customization, including the addition of opposable thumbs. The new Snoo mascot is more modern and versatile than the previous version. It is now fully rigged and poseable, using the open-source software Blender. This means that users can put their own spin on Snoo for their community with more versatility than ever before.

As we expand our global presence into new markets and engage with more audiences, from advertisers and developers to redditors and moderators, we need to strengthen our brand foundation to allow for more creative and consistent expression. Our goal remains to focus on redditors’ needs and make it simpler to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world.

said Reddit’s Chief Marketing and Consumer Experience Officer, Roxy Young.

Reddit has undergone quite a transformation. The emphasis on refining its brand to focus on the essence of conversation, community, and the iconic Snoo mascot seems like a strategic move to recenter its identity.