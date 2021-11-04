Nearly 6 months after the launch of Windows 10 21H1, Microsoft has finally certified the OS update for broad distribution.

On the Windows 10 21H1 status page Microsoft said:

Current status as of November 3, 2021

Windows 10, version 21H1 is designated for broad deployment. As always, we recommend that you update your devices to the latest version of Windows 10 as soon as possible to ensure that you can take advantage of the latest features and advanced protections from the latest security threats. For more details, see How to get the Windows 10 May 2021 Update

This means the OS update should be available to all Windows 10 users via Windows Update.

The stage comes just before Microsoft commences the first stage of the release of Windows 10 21H2, Microsoft’s update for enterprise PCs who are not ready yet to update to Windows 11. That update will start rolling out on the 5th of November.

Windows 10 21H1 is a relatively minor update with the following features, designed to improve the safety and security of corporate data when working from home:

What’s new in Windows 10, version 21H1:

Windows Hello multi-camera support . For devices with a built-in camera and an external camera, Windows Hello would previously use the built-in camera to authenticate the user, while apps such as Microsoft Teams were set to use the external camera. In Windows 10, version 21H1, Windows Hello and Windows Hello for Business now default to the external camera when both built-in and external Windows Hello-capable cameras are present on the device. When multiple cameras are available on the same device, Windows Hello will prioritize as follows: SecureBio camera External FrameServer camera with IR + Color sensors Internal FrameServer camera with IR + Color sensors External camera with IR only sensor Internal camera with IR only sensor Sensor Data Service or other old cameras

. For devices with a built-in camera and an external camera, Windows Hello would previously use the built-in camera to authenticate the user, while apps such as Microsoft Teams were set to use the external camera. In Windows 10, version 21H1, Windows Hello and Windows Hello for Business now default to the external camera when both built-in and external Windows Hello-capable cameras are present on the device. When multiple cameras are available on the same device, Windows Hello will prioritize as follows: Microsoft Defender Application Guard enhancements . With Windows 10, version 21H1, end users can now open files faster while Application Guard checks for possible security concerns.

. With Windows 10, version 21H1, end users can now open files faster while Application Guard checks for possible security concerns. Security updates . Windows 10, version 21H1 provides security updates for Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Apps, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Office Media, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, the Windows AI Platform, Windows Kernel, Windows Virtualization, Internet Explorer, and Windows Media.

. Windows 10, version 21H1 provides security updates for Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Apps, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Office Media, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, the Windows AI Platform, Windows Kernel, Windows Virtualization, Internet Explorer, and Windows Media. Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy Service (GPSVC) updating performance improvements to support remote work scenarios. When an administrator would make changes to user or computer group membership, these changes would propagate slowly. Although the access token eventually updates, the changes would not be reflected in a troubleshooting scenario when the gpresult /r or gpresult /h commands were executed. This was especially experienced in remote work scenarios and has been addressed.

