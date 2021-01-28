Jagex’s Old School RuneScape – then just RuneScape – released in 2001. Valve’s Steam storefront opened in 2003. In the 18 years since, Jagex’s beloved MMO has never come to Valve’s service.

Better late than never: on February 24th, the original Old School RuneScape will finally come to Steam.

Announced as part of Jagex’s initiative to bring the RuneScape universe to more players, this new release will be part of a custom-built experience complete with support for the Community Hub, guides, articles, artwork, and videos, membership packages and achievements.

The new release will also feature full crossplay with users of the original launcher as well as players. RuneScape is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, complete with a host a new content for the rest of the year.

Jagex’s willingness to put Old School RuneScape on Steam isn’t surprising. In fact, other MMOs long-absent from Steam have also recently debuted on the storefront, including Star Wars: The Old Republic. With so many players unwilling to use any other launcher, long independent services are finally making the jump to Valve.