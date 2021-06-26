Samsung is due to hold an Unpacked event on the 28th July at MWC 2021, and besides the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the company is also expected to announce a new set of Galaxy Buds.

91Mobiles managed to get their hands on some official renders of the new truly wireless headphones, which is expected to bring Active Noise Cancellation to the affordable market.

Gallery

The new Buds 2 feature a minimal design and feature a new colour scheme in a glossy finish. It features two microphones for better ANC or Active Noise Reduction, a more limited version of the same feature.

The Buds2 will be available in White, Black, Purple, and Green colour option, and the square case will be white on the outside, while the inside will match the accompanying Buds2.

The case will offer 2.5w wireless charging, and hold 500 mAh, while the Buds2 will house a 60 mAh battery. This is a big upgrade for the case (from 270 mAh) though the actual headphones are down from 85 mAh.

We should know all the details, including whether the new Buds are waterproof, in the next few weeks.