Samsung is launching the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, their Razr-like folding smartphone on the 11th of February. That is in only 2 weeks, and thankfully Samsung jas just received the blessing of the FCC to allow them to bring the handset to market.

Passing through the regulatory agency only a few days ago, the handset is identified by its model number SMF700F.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (SM-F700F) is expected to feature a 6.7-inch internal screen with an Ultra-Thin Glass display (UTG) which allows the screen to be crease-free and protected but still flexible. Inside it will have an Infinity-O punch-hole camera (like 10 megapixels) while outside it will offer two lenses capable of 8K recording and a small notification area next to the camera.

The while device will articulate on a Hide-Away hinge which allows near-flat closure, possibly held together with magnets or a clasp.

The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor and runs Android 10 with OneUi 2.0, likely allowing 2 apps to be run at the same time split between 2 halves of the screen. It is expected to have at least 1800 mAh battery power split between two batteries, and possibly more.

The device will be unveiled at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco, USA and will likely cost around between $1000 and $1500, with availability date uncertain.

See the previously leaked pictures of the handset below.

Gallery

Via SamMobile