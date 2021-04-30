Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build for Android users. The new Office Insider Preview Build 16.0.14026.20006 brings a new useful feature for Word, and that’s about it. It includes no other changes, nor does it adds bug fixes and performance improvements.

Talking about the new feature, the latest Office Insider Build allows Word users to know who is editing their Word documents. Those who are collaborating with you will be represented by two-letter initials. Beyond that, you’ll also be able to know the location of the person that’s collaborating with you. You can read the full official changelog below.

What’s new in Office Insider Build 16.0.14026.20006:

Word Know who is collaborating with you By checking the two-letter initials representing each person who is editing the current document, you can easily identify the “location” of your co-authors.

If you’re not a part of the Office Insider program, you can join Office Insider for Android by following a few simple steps. You can click on this link for a step by step installation guide.