Microsoft renaming Office 365 Groups to Microsoft 365 Groups

Back in 2014, Microsoft first announced Office 365 Groups, a cross-application membership service in Office 365. Office 365 Groups allows you to choose a set of people that you want to collaborate with and easily set up a collection of resources for those people to share. Shared Outlook inbox, shared calendar and SharePoint document library are some of the examples of resources that you can create for your Office 365 Group.

Microsoft today announced that it is rebranding Office 365 Groups as Microsoft 365 Groups in the coming months. Here’s why Microsoft is changing the name:

Microsoft 365 is the world’s productivity cloud and it represents our vision for the future of Microsoft productivity tools—an integrated set of apps and services that puts artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge innovations to work for you. To reflect the fact that Office 365 Groups power collaboration across Microsoft 365, Office 365 Groups will become Microsoft 365 Groups.

Last month, Microsoft announced that it is rebranding Office 365 as Microsoft 365. Going forward, Microsoft will use the Microsoft 365 brand for Office 365 subscriptions for consumers, small and medium-sized businesses and Office 365 ProPlus subscribers. Microsoft announced the following name changes:

Office 365 Home will become Microsoft 365 Family.

Office 365 Personal will become Microsoft 365 Personal.

Office 365 Business Essentials will become Microsoft 365 Business Basic.

Office 365 Business Premium will become Microsoft 365 Business Standard.

Microsoft 365 Business will become Microsoft 365 Business Premium.

Office 365 Business and Office 365 ProPlus will both become Microsoft 365 Apps. Where necessary Microsoft will use the "for business" and "for enterprise" labels to distinguish between the two.

