Microsoft is replacing the Office 365 brand with Microsoft 365

Along with several new announcements, Microsoft today announced that it is rebranding Office 365 as Microsoft 365. Going forward, Microsoft use Microsoft 365 brand for Office 365 subscriptions for consumers, small and medium-sized businesses and Office 365 ProPlus subscribers. Microsoft announced the following name changes:

Office 365 Home will become Microsoft 365 Family.

Office 365 Personal will become Microsoft 365 Personal.

Office 365 Business Essentials will become Microsoft 365 Business Basic.

Office 365 Business Premium will become Microsoft 365 Business Standard.

Microsoft 365 Business will become Microsoft 365 Business Premium.

will become . Office 365 Business and Office 365 ProPlus will both become Microsoft 365 Apps. Where necessary Microsoft will use the “for business” and “for enterprise” labels to distinguish between the two.

These are simply name changes. New name, more benefits, same price. Microsoft also clarified that following plans will not be renamed for now.

Office 365 for Enterprise Office 365 E1 Office 365 E3 Office 365 E5

Office 365 for Firstline Workers Office 365 F1

Office 365 for Education Office 365 A1 Office 365 A3 Office 365 A5

Office 365 for Government Office 365 G1 Office 365 G3 Office 365 G5



Why Microsoft is changing the name to Microsoft 365?

First, we want our products to reflect the range of features and benefits in the subscription. Microsoft 365 is an integrated set of apps and services that puts AI and other cutting-edge innovations to work for you. And for small and medium-sized businesses, that includes new capabilities in Microsoft Teams to help you host rich meetings and events online; cloud file storage and sharing capabilities so you can collaborate from anywhere; and security and identity solutions to safeguard your businesses. Second, we’re always looking for ways to simplify. This new approach to naming our products is designed to help you quickly find the plan you need and get back to your business.

Microsoft also made it clear that Office apps will be still part of Microsoft 365 subscription.

Source: Microsoft