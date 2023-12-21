Insomniac leak reveals fate of "canceled" games: Spider-Man's GTA Online-like game, Sunset Overdrive 2, more

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The recent Insomniac leak surprised the gaming community. It revealed some never-before-seen projects, like a big Spider-Man online game and a sequel to Sunset Overdrive. It shows that these plans were in the discussion but they never came into fruition.

Among the canceled projects is “Spider-Man: The Great Web,” an ambitious online game described as “Marvel’s Spider-Man meets GTA Online.” Leaked concept art showcases what could have been.

When Sony bought Insomniac in 2016, the PlayStation maker decided that Sunset Overdrive 2 would not be the studio’s priority. Now, the recently leaked document reveals that the game has been scrapped in favor of the 2018 hit Spider-Man, and also because it did not sell well.

Years ago, rumors were also saying that Resistance 4 was canceled in favor of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us. Sony reportedly felt that there were too many post-apocalyptic games in development, and TLOU ended up becoming one of the best video games coming out in 2013.

Insomniac is currently suffering from possibly the largest data leak in its history. The Marvel’s Spider-Man video game maker reportedly refused to pay the ransom price, which could cost them around $2 million, hence the leak began this week.