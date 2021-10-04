After being leaked ahead of the proper announcement, PlayStation has officially revealed the additions to PlayStation Now for October.

As was expected from the leak, October’s PlayStation Now additions include The Last of Us Part II, Fallout 76, and Desperados III. That’s not all, however, as PlayStation Now members are getting even more games to enjoy this month! Here’s a little bit about each game:

The Last of Us Part II

Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure.

Fallout 76

Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4, welcome you to Fallout 76, the online prequel where every surviving human is a real person. Work together, or not, to survive.

Amnesia: Collection

The collection contains three Amnesia titles: The Dark Descent, A Machine For Pigs, and Justine. Experience the horror that kickstarted the Let’s Play revolution; be immersed in three living nightmares that will chill you to the core.

Desperados III

Desperados III is a story-driven, hardcore tactical stealth game, set in a ruthless Wild West scenario. Play smart if you want to succeed. A good plan can make the difference between survival and finding yourself at the business end of a pistol.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

It is a time of war. The Republic of Galbadia, under the influence of the sorceress Edea, mobilises its great armies against the other nations of the world. Squall and other members of SeeD, an elite mercenary force, join hands with Rinoa, a resistance fighter, to fight against Galbadia’s tyrannical rule and to prevent Edea from fulfilling her ultimate goal.

Victor Vran: Overkill Edition

Victor Vran is the isometric action-RPG where your skill is just as essential as your character build and gear. Experience intense combat action: dodge, jump and unleash powerful skills to finish off your enemies!

Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

Top-down zombie shooter with tower defense elements featuring up to 4 players local and online co-op. Build your base by day, defend it by night, put your skills to the test to stay alive as long as possible! Darkness is coming. How long can YOU survive?