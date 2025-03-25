NVIDIA's new Project G-Assist can help you tweak your gaming setup

NVIDIA has officially released G-Assist, an AI-based assistant for optimizing the performance of gaming PCs for those who own RTX GPUs. NVIDIA introduced G-Assist as an April Fools product in 2017. It is now a functional application built as part of the NVIDIA app that includes several features for improving gaming performance and system efficiency.

Project G-Assist uses a specially tuned SLM

G-Assist is accessible through voice and text commands, so people can naturally interact with their machines. The assistant can analyze the entire PC setup, identify spots like frame rate limiters or GPU limitations, and suggest solutions like changing display refresh rates or even overclocking options.

G-Assist has the ability to control lighting controls on supported hardware from companies like Logitech, Corsair, MSI, and Nanoleaf, providing an immersive and harmonized gaming environment.

To utilize G-Assist, a desktop RTX 30-, 40-, or 50-series GPU with a minimum of 12GB VRAM is required. The AI assistant requires about 10GB of storage space to store its local small language model and voice capabilities.

In addition to the release of G-Assist, NVIDIA’s latest app update includes new DLSS override settings and enhanced display settings that allow users to personalize display scaling and color settings.

NVIDIA app users can upgrade games and apps with support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, and improved DLSS AI models that accelerate performance and enhanced image quality. In the Graphics > Program Settings screen, under “Driver Settings” for each supported title, users can activate the following overrides: DLSS Multi Frame Generation Override – Enables DLSS Multi Frame Generation for GeForce RTX 50 Series users when Frame Generation is ON in-game

– Enables DLSS Multi Frame Generation for GeForce RTX 50 Series users when Frame Generation is ON in-game DLSS Frame Generation Model Upgrade – Enables the latest DLSS Frame Generation model for GeForce RTX 40 Series and GeForce RTX 50 Series users, when Frame Generation is ON in-game, which uses less video memory and can increase frame rates

– Enables the latest DLSS Frame Generation model for GeForce RTX 40 Series and GeForce RTX 50 Series users, when Frame Generation is ON in-game, which uses less video memory and can increase frame rates DLSS Transformer Model Upgrade – Enables the latest transformer AI model for DLSS Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and DLAA for all GeForce RTX users, when the aforementioned features are ON in-game

Enables the latest transformer AI model for DLSS Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and DLAA for all GeForce RTX users, when the aforementioned features are ON in-game DLAA & Ultra Performance Modes – Enable the use of DLAA and DLSS Super Resolution Ultra Performance mode in games lacking native support, when Super Resolution is ON in-game

With the integration of G-Assist into its arsenal, NVIDIA continues to demonstrate its commitment to leveraging AI technology to enhance the gaming experience, providing you with advanced tools to optimize and personalize their systems.