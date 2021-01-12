NVIDIA announces the new RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs with significantly improved performance

Today, NVIDIA announced the launch of GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs that increase energy efficiency by up to 2x, improve performance dramatically and introduce 3rd gen Max-Q technologies for thin and lightweight designs. The following GPUs will be available in the RTX 30 Series lineup for laptops.

GeForce RTX 3060 delivers 90 frames per second on the latest games with ultra settings at 1080p. RTX 3060 laptops start at $999 and are faster than laptops featuring NVIDIA's previous flagship GPU, GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, which typically sell for $2,500.

GeForce RTX 3070 is a 1440p gaming beast, delivering 90 frames per second with ultra settings at 1440p. RTX 3070 laptops start at $1,299 and are 50 percent faster than those equipped with the RTX 2070.

GeForce RTX 3070 is a 1440p gaming beast, delivering 90 frames per second with ultra settings at 1440p. RTX 3070 laptops start at $1,299 and are 50 percent faster than those equipped with the RTX 2070.

GeForce RTX 3080 is NVIDIA's new flagship laptop GPU. With up to 16GB of G6 memory, it powers the world's fastest laptops for gamers and creators. It delivers 100+ frames per second with ultra settings at 1440p. Systems featuring the RTX 3080 start at $1,999.

3rd gen Max-Q will support the following features:

This advanced PCI Express technology enables all of the GPU memory to be accessed by the CPU at once, providing a performance boost in many games. NVIDIA DLSS : NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling uses AI and RTX Tensor Cores to deliver up to 2x the performance at the same power. For a single 1440 frame, a GPU needs to calculate almost 4 million pixels. NVIDIA DLSS requires only a fraction of the pixels, which improves efficiency and increases performance.

Availability:

GeForce RTX 30 Series laptops will be available starting Jan. 26 from the world’s top OEMs, including Acer, Alienware, ASUS, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI and Razer. They will also be available from local OEMs and system builders, including Aftershock, CyberPower PC, Digital Storm, Eluktronics, Falcon NW, Hasee, Maingear, Mechrevo, Mouse, Origin PC, PC Specialist, Scan, Schenker, Terrans Force and Thunderobot, XOTIC PC.

Source: NVIDIA