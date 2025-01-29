Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090s won't be shipped until February 6, and that's not good news for scalpers

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

MSI, one of Nvidia’s partners, has confirmed that its RTX 5090 units will only be available for pre-order on January 30, with shipments not expected until February 6.

The news came from MSI’s official Discord channel, which was first brought to our attention by VideoCardz. The tech giant itself has previously warned of potential “stock-outs” for both the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, which have been in high demand that folks are already camping outside of hardware stores days before its launch.

The delayed shipments of the RTX 5090 are linked to a tight supply chain and higher-than-expected demand (via Wccftech). Reports from MSI’s official store suggest that the situation is further complicated by the upcoming Chinese New Year, which could affect inventory. While the RTX 5080 will be available for immediate purchase, it too will likely face limited stock.

That may (or not) be a good piece of news for scalpers, who have been looking to re-sell these graphic cards at much higher markups. In certain regions, prices for these GPUs have already surged up, with the RTX 5090 and 5080 reaching up to twice their official MSRP.

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5090 promises to bring 8K gaming thanks to DLSS 4. DLSS Performance Mode at 8K even provided superior image quality compared to native 4K with DLAA. But, while 8K gaming is possible, its benefits are mostly noticeable on large screens, and high framerates are not guaranteed in all games.