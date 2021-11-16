After making the OneUI 4.0 update available for Galaxy S21 handsets, Samsung has started rolling out the November 2021 security patch to the Galaxy S10 Lite smartphones via a firmware update. The update carries a firmware version number G770FXXS6EUK1 and is currently rolling out for users in Spain. The company will make it available in the other parts of the world in the coming months.

However, the firmware update includes no new features apart from the November 2021 patch. On the bright side, the firmware update could also include device stability improvements and general bug fixes.

The latest security patch is also available for other high-end Samsung phones, including the Galaxy S21, S20, S10, S9, S9 Plus. The company has also started to make the update available for both mid-range and entry-level Galaxy smartphones.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S10 Lite users in Spain can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile