Notes on Instagram will let you share whatever you're listening to on Spotify

Instagram and Spotify go way back. Back in 2018, the two platforms announced a new partnership that lets you share music on Instagram stories. That was a long time ago. Now, Notes on Instagram will soon let you share whatever you’re listening to on Spotify.

Popular online reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi shares a finding on X that, after some digging, he found that Meta was working on such a feature for Notes on Instagram to “continuously share what you’re listening to”. In other words, it’s kind of like how it is on Discord or the good old days of BlackBerry Messenger (BBM).

Here’s what it looks like, courtesy of the engineer:

On Discord, you can connect your Spotify account, share what you’re listening to with friends, and invite them to join your listening session if they have Spotify Premium. All in real-time, and you were around during the good ol’ BBM days, you may also find this feature familiar even though it was a bit different at that time.

Notes on Instagram first arrived in 2022. It’s a short text or emoji update that lets you share updates with your friends. You can also capture Candid Stories on Notes.

But, it doesn’t always mean that the feature is rolling out for users, though. Spotify on Instagram Notes is still being tested—you may recall that Meta also killed Flipside on Instagram, a feature that lets you have a second account inside your own, even after weeks of launching it in certain markets.