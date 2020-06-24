As we near the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, we can expect the leaks to build in volume. The latest leak is a picture which demonstrates the thinner bezels and notchless screen of the new device.

Posted by Ice Universe, the render is likely more to illustrate the unusal layout of the selfie camera than the actual device, which seems to have a somewhat odd aspect ratio.

According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 7.7-inch(vs 7.3-inch in original Fold 2) inner display, something that goes in line with what reported a few days back.

The tipster also revealed some other exciting information related to Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone. The Galaxy Fold 2 will have a relatively thinner bezel — only 3.8mm!

Rumours of in-display selfie camera in the Fold 2 surfaced a few months back, but it was later believed that the hole punch design will house the selfie camera, as is the case with all the latest Samsung flagships. Now, Ice Universe shared some new information about the hole punch design. The tipster revealed that the diameter of the hole punch will be 4.8mm.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is rumoured to be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor and will have 5G support. Rumour also has it that, the Fold 2 will pack a 4,500mAh battery, which is more than the battery capacity of the original Fold. Another interesting fact about the upcoming Fold 2 is that it’ll be the first Fold to feature an Ultra-Thin Glass.

We currently don’t know the exact price of the upcoming Fold 2, but various sources suggested that Fold 2 might be cheaper than the original Fold. Of course, we’ll have to wait until the launch to find out whether it’s true.