Tech enthusiasts are divided over whether Apple did the right thing in choosing the notch design for its new MacBook Pro laptops. This reminds us of the situation when notch was first introduced to smartphones. And while Android OEMs have come up with unique ideas to offer all-screen display, Apple seems to have made up its mind that it’ll continue with the notch design for a while.

In a recent interview on the Same Brain Podcast, Shruti Haldae, a manager for the Mac product line and one of the presenters of last week’s, has explained why the company decided to add a notch design to its new MacBook Pro lineup. Shruti said during the interview that notch is a “smart” solution for the Mac as it provides more screen real estate to customers to view their content(via Macrumors).

However, the Cupertino tech giant is aware that notch can be distracting, and to minimize how noticeable it is to the users, macOS has some features that will help in this regard.

Although not confirmed by the product manager, Apple is said to be working towards adding the same notch design to the MacBook Air lineup. We’ve also seen leaked renders of MacBook Air with a notch design. The way the product manager defended the company’s decision to include a notch, we won’t be surprised to see Apple pushing it beyond iPhone and MacBook Pro.

It’s worth noting that notch is not the only solution to offer more screen real estate. Apple claims to have reduced the bezels in both 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro on right and left by 24%, and on the top, the bezel is 60 percent thinner, thanks to the notch.

Meanwhile, Apple has started shipping the first 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro pre-orders, but those ordering it today will be able to get their hands on the device in December.