Apple announces new MacBook Pro powered by M1 Pro processor

Apple today announced the new MacBook Pro powered by the brand new Apple M1 Pro processor. The M1 Pro processor is the main highlight of the new MacBook Pro and delivers incredible performance in a thin and light form factor. Read more about M1 Pro processor below.
- 10-core CPU that is 70% faster than M1
- 16-core GPU that is 200% faster than M1
- Up to 32GB unified memory
- 16-core Neural Engine that delivers 11 TOPS
- 200 GB/S memory bandwidth
- Support for two external displays
- 5nm manufacturing process for better battery life
Apple also announced an even powerful M1 Max processor, you can read about it here.
Apart from M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, the new MacBook Pro comes with all-new design, Mini LED display and more. Find the details below.
- Performance:
- When compared to the previous-generation high-end 13-inch model, the all-new 14-inch MacBook Pro is immensely more powerful.With the 10-core CPU in M1 Pro and M1 Max, the 14-inch MacBook Pro enables:
Featuring the 16-core GPU in M1 Pro and the 32-core GPU in M1 Max, the 14-inch MacBook Pro transforms graphics-intensive workflows with:
- Up to 3.7x faster project builds using Xcode.
- Up to 3x more Amp Designer plug-ins in Logic Pro.
- Up to 2.8x faster computational fluid dynamics performance in NASA TetrUSS.
Both M1 Pro and M1 Max are supercharged with a 16-core Neural Engine, allowing users to enjoy faster ML tasks, including:
- Up to 9.2x faster 4K render in Final Cut Pro with M1 Pro, and up to 13.4x faster with M1 Max.
- Up to 5.6x faster combined vector and raster GPU performance in Affinity Photo with M1 Pro, and up to 8.5x faster with M1 Max.
- Up to 3.6x faster effect render in Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Studio with M1 Pro, and up to 5x faster with M1 Max.
Featuring the same powerful 10-core CPU in M1 Pro and M1 Max, the 16-inch MacBook Pro delivers:
- Up to 8.7x faster object tracking performance in Final Cut Pro with M1 Pro, and up to 11.5x faster with M1 Max.
- Up to 7.2x faster scene edit detection in 1080p ProRes 422 video in Adobe Premiere Pro.
- Up to 2.6x faster performance when selecting subjects in images in Adobe Photoshop.
With the 16-core GPU in M1 Pro and 32-core GPU in M1 Max, the 16-inch MacBook Pro offers faster graphics performance with:
- Up to 3x faster computational fluid dynamics performance in NASA TetrUSS.
- Up to 2.1x faster project builds in Xcode.
- Up to 2.1x faster publish performance in Vectorworks.
With the 16-core Neural Engine on both M1 Pro and M1 Max, ML tasks are faster than ever on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, including:
- Up to 2.9x faster combined vector and raster GPU performance in Affinity Photo with M1 Pro, and up to 4.5x faster with M1 Max.
- Up to 2.5x faster render in Maxon Cinema 4D with Redshift with M1 Pro, and up to 4x faster with M1 Max.
- Up to 1.7x faster 8K render in Final Cut Pro with M1 Pro, and up to 2.9x faster with M1 Max.
- Up to 4.4x faster scene edit detection in 1080p ProRes 422 video in Adobe Premiere Pro.
- Up to 3.6x faster object tracking performance in Final Cut Pro with M1 Pro, and up to 4.9x faster with M1 Max.
- Up to 1.5x faster performance with M1 Pro and up to 2x faster with M1 Max when selecting subjects in images in Adobe Photoshop.
- Battery Life:
- The 14-inch model delivers up to 17 hours of video playback, which is seven additional hours, while the 16-inch model gets up to a remarkable 21 hours of video playback, which is 10 additional hours — the longest battery life ever on a Mac notebook.
- Developers working in Xcode will be able to compile up to 4x as much code.
- Photographers on the go will get up to 2x longer battery life in Adobe Lightroom Classic when editing images.
- 6-speaker sound system:
- Delivering a next-level audio experience, the new MacBook Pro has industry-leading, studio-quality mics that have an even lower noise floor, resulting in clearer calls and voice recordings. A high-fidelity six-speaker sound system features two tweeters for a clearer soundstage and four force-cancelling woofers, resulting in 80 percent more bass. The sound system also supports spatial audio, which creates a sophisticated, three-dimensional listening experience. So whether users are listening to music or watching a movie in Dolby Atmos, they will get a theater-like experience. Altogether, this is the best audio system ever in a notebook.
- Keyboard:
- The new MacBook Pro also comes with a Magic Keyboard that is set in a double-anodized black well, which elegantly highlights the backlit glyphs on the keys, and features a full-height function row. Physical function keys — including a wider escape key — replace the Touch Bar, bringing back the familiar, tactile feel of mechanical keys that pro users love. The new keyboard is complemented by the industry-best Force Touch trackpad that is perfect for pro applications.
- 1080p webcam:
- The new MacBook Pro comes with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera — the best ever in a Mac notebook — doubling resolution and low-light performance. The camera system taps into the powerful image signal processor (ISP) and Neural Engine of M1 Pro and M1 Max for computational video that enhances video quality — so users appear sharper with more natural-looking skin tones.
- World’s best Notebook Display:
- For the first time, MacBook Pro offers a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display. Featuring the mini-LED technology used in iPad Pro, the Liquid Retina XDR display delivers up to 1,000 nits of sustained, full-screen brightness, an incredible 1,600 nits of peak brightness, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The extreme dynamic range brings HDR content to life with unbelievable detail in shadows, brilliant specular highlights, deeper blacks, and more vivid colors than ever before. It has a gorgeous P3 wide color gamut and supports one billion colors for smoother gradients. ProMotion technology also comes to the Mac on this new display, featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz. ProMotion automatically varies the refresh rate to match the motion of a user’s onscreen content to help preserve battery life, and makes tasks more fluid and even more responsive. Video editors can also lock in a refresh rate that is optimal for their footage. The combination of the outstanding XDR performance and super-fluid ProMotion technology make this the world’s best notebook display.Both models come with a larger display than the previous generation — the 16-inch model offers an expansive 16.2-inch display with 7.7 million pixels, the most ever on a Mac notebook. And the 14-inch model gives users more screen real estate than before, with a 14.2-inch active area7 and a total of 5.9 million pixels — more pixels than the prior 16-inch MacBook Pro. The display features even thinner borders and extends up around the camera to provide users with even more room for their content. Whether users are watching a movie or grading 8K video, the new display offers a beautiful cinematic viewing experience.
- Connectivity:
- The new MacBook Pro features the most advanced and versatile connectivity ever on a Mac notebook. Both models feature three Thunderbolt 4 ports to connect high-speed peripherals, an SDXC card slot for fast access to media, an HDMI port for conveniently connecting to displays and TVs, and an improved headphone jack that supports high-impedance headphones. MagSafe returns to MacBook Pro with MagSafe 3, featuring an updated design and supporting more power into the system than ever before. MagSafe 3 makes connecting a charge cable quick and easy while protecting MacBook Pro. Additionally, fast charge comes to the Mac for the first time, charging up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. With M1 Pro, users can now connect up to two Pro Display XDRs, and with M1 Max, users can connect up to three Pro Display XDRs and a 4K TV, all at the same time. For wireless connectivity, MacBook Pro also features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.
Pricing:
- The new MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max are available to order today on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app. They will begin arriving to customers and will be in select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers starting Tuesday, October 26. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro model starts at $1,999 (US), and $1,849 (US) for education; the 16-inch MacBook Pro model starts at $2,499 (US), and $2,299 (US) for education. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options, and accessories are available at apple.com/mac.
Source: Apple
Comments