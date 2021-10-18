Apple announces new MacBook Pro powered by M1 Pro processor

For the first time, MacBook Pro offers a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display. Featuring the mini-LED technology used in iPad Pro, the Liquid Retina XDR display delivers up to 1,000 nits of sustained, full-screen brightness, an incredible 1,600 nits of peak brightness, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The extreme dynamic range brings HDR content to life with unbelievable detail in shadows, brilliant specular highlights, deeper blacks, and more vivid colors than ever before. It has a gorgeous P3 wide color gamut and supports one billion colors for smoother gradients. ProMotion technology also comes to the Mac on this new display, featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz. ProMotion automatically varies the refresh rate to match the motion of a user’s onscreen content to help preserve battery life, and makes tasks more fluid and even more responsive. Video editors can also lock in a refresh rate that is optimal for their footage. The combination of the outstanding XDR performance and super-fluid ProMotion technology make this the world’s best notebook display.

Both models come with a larger display than the previous generation — the 16-inch model offers an expansive 16.2-inch display with 7.7 million pixels, the most ever on a Mac notebook. And the 14-inch model gives users more screen real estate than before, with a 14.2-inch active area7 and a total of 5.9 million pixels — more pixels than the prior 16-inch MacBook Pro. The display features even thinner borders and extends up around the camera to provide users with even more room for their content. Whether users are watching a movie or grading 8K video, the new display offers a beautiful cinematic viewing experience.