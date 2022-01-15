iPhone is still a few months away from becoming official, but rumors have started surfacing on the internet since Apple released the iPhone 13 last year. And of all the rumors we heard so far, what we heard yesterday was probably one of the most encouraging pieces of news related to the upcoming iPhone.

In a research note with Haitong International Securities, analyst Jeff Pu claimed that all iPhone 14 models will feature a ProMotion display, which enables variable screen refresh rates up to 120Hz. Currently, only the Pro models in the iPhone 13 lineup feature the ProMotion display. But if Jeff is to be believed, the non-Pro models in the iPhone 14 lineup will also get the benefit of a high refresh rate display.

The analyst also expects all the fours iPhone 14 models to offer at least 6GB of RAM, as against the 4GB of RAM in the current iPhone 13 lineup. However, Apple is unlikely to extend the benefit of increased RAM to Pro models, so they will have to settle on 6GB of RAM, much like the current iPhone 13 Pro models.

Moreover, Pu claims that Pro models will get a 48MP main camera and a storage upgrade from 128GB to 256GB. To be clear, 256GB is the minimum you get if you choose to buy the iPhone 14 Pro. However, the regular iPhone 14 models will start with 64GB.

Except for the inclusion of the 48MP main camera, none of what Pu said are confirmed by other reliable tipsters, so it’s probably not the right time to believe everything that you just read in this post—take it with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, Apple will reportedly unveil the iPhone 14 in September.

via Macrumors