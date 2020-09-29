HMD’s Nokia-branded smartphones have not been able to recreate the Nokia magic, but there are a few areas where it does a great job — its ability to provide major software updates in a timely fashion has earned a lot of praise. And the company is going to continue to be one of the few companies that deliver major OS update after a few days of its release.

According to an image posted by HMD Global, the Android 11 update will be rolled out to as much as 14 Nokia-branded smartphones, including Nokia Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 1.3, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 2.3, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 9 PureView. The company promises to complete the Android 11 rollout by the end of Q2 of 2021.

However, HMD will roll out the update in phases, meaning not all supported Nokia smartphones will get the update on the same day. The first set of smartphones to receive the Android 11 update will include Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 8.1, and these smartphones will get the update between Q4 2020 and early Q1 2021. In the second phase, the update will be available for Nokia 1.3, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 2.3, Nokia 3.4 smartphones between the months of Jan-March in 2021. Nokia 3.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 will get the update between Q1 2021 and early Q2 2021. In the last phase, the update will be available for Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 9 PureView users sometime in Q2 of 2021.

If you own a Nokia smartphone., did you find your smartphone in the list of Nokia smartphones that will receive the Android 11 update? Let us know in the comments below.

via Love Nokia