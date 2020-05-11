HMD’s upcoming flagship Nokia smartphone, Nokia 9.3(or Nokia 9.2, no clarity on the name yet) needs to get a lot of things right, especially in the camera segment, in order to lure customers to buy its premium quality smartphone. And the upcoming Nokia flagship seems to be coming with significant camera improvements over its predecessor, Nokia 9.

According to sources close to NokiaPowerUser, Nokia 9.3 PureView will be capable of recording videos in 8K at 30fps, a feature that only select smartphones currently offer. If true, the new Nokia 9.3 will join smartphones such as the Galaxy S20 series, Mi 10 Pro, Red Magic 3S.

Besides 8K video recording, Nokia 9.3 will also come with other camera improvements, including improvements in “Pro” and “Night” Camera modes. Other than that, the smartphone will also feature fine-tuned Zeiss effects.

A combination of all these significant improvements is expected to make the camera of the Nokia 9.3 not only special but also superior to many popular flagship smartphones, at least on paper. Of course, we’ll have to wait until launch to find out whether the performance of the camera of HMD’s upcoming flagship is actually as good as it sounds like.

If we go by the previous rumors, the Nokia flagship will pack a 108MP main camera sensor and it’s also rumored to dump multi-camera design of the Nokia 9. Further, the Nokia 9.2 won’t simultaneously capture photos from several cameras as opposed to the Nokia 9, which simultaneously took photos from all the five cameras. Nokia 9.3 is also expected to become the first Nokia-branded smartphone to come with a 120Hz display.