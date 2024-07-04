No Windows 11 insider build this week, Microsoft says, as US celebrates July 4

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

If you’re a Windows 11 insider, Friday is usually the most anticipated day. Folks in all insider channels, be that Beta, Dev, or Canary, usually get their hands on the latest beta build of Windows 11 on Fridays, at the end of the week.

But, as the US celebrates Independence Day on July 4, it seems like there won’t be any update for any of the insider channels. Or, well, maybe, because the Senior Program Manager for Windows Insider suggested assuming no new flights unless announced otherwise.

I think at this point you can assume there won’t be any new flights this week. Should that change, we will of course tweet and announce it like we normally do. — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) July 3, 2024

Microsoft launched the latest Windows 11 beta update for Canary and Beta channels back on June 28, Build 26244 and the KB5039327, respectively.

The latter’s update, KB5039327 for Windows 11 Beta channel, adds a new “Continue from Phone” feature in OneDrive. It lets users pick up where they left off on their PC from files accessed on their phone, accessible from the Start menu’s “All apps” section. This feature is currently being tested and runs in the background without a visible interface.

Earlier, Microsoft also launched new Phone Link features for Windows 11, following our report that hinted at it. Now live for Windows 11 insiders, the feature lets Android users connect their phones directly from the Start menu. You can check battery status, and manage calls, messages, and photos seamlessly within your PC environment.

iOS support will follow soon.