OneDrive's new "Continue from Phone' feature on Windows 11 could save you lots, lots of time

Microsoft has been testing a lot of new features here and there for its popular operating system, Windows 11. The Redmond tech giant now teases that OneDrive users will soon be able to pick up where they left off easily, thanks to this recently-spotted feature called “Continue from Phone” that’s currently being tested.

Folks in the Windows 11 insider community have spotted this neat little change in the KB5039327 update (Build 22635.3858) for the Beta channel. Albeit undocumented in its official changelog, trusted spotter @PhantomOfEarth was able to discover this “Continue from Phone” new feature.

New in Beta 22635.3858: "Continue from Phone" (CrossDeviceResume, system component). Doesn't seem to open any window (yet?), just runs in the background. pic.twitter.com/y1fPq20Dog — phantomofearth ? (@phantomofearth) June 28, 2024

This feature, found in the “All apps” section of the Start menu, aims to let users resume work on OneDrive files from their phone to their PC, though it currently runs in the background without a visible interface

“This is an executable that provides users with the convenience of resuming their work using the same file on OneDrive that they had been using on another device in the last few minutes while their PC was locked,” the feature’s description reads, as noted in a string of codes that hint at the feature.

The insider also said that the feature is yet to work. A similar report is also followed by folks over at Windows Latest, who managed to double-check the discovery, and, well, nothing is found.

But this discovery should come as no surprise, or for us, at least. Microsoft has been working on a few features that let users smoothly switch between their phones and desktops: the Phone Link app, for example, arrived for iOS users last year, and it will also have its own Start menu companion, which can be docked on the left or right side of it.