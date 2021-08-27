After the launch of No More Heroes 3 earlier today, Suda51 has taken to Twitter to announce that the series itself is no more.

“Goodbye, Travis. Goodbye, No More Heroes. Goodbye, fleeting moments and days. Farewell, to all Travis Touchdowns everywhere,” series director Goichi Suda, known as Suda51, announced on Twitter shortly after the release of the latest franchise entry, No More Heroes 3.

Originally due to be called “No More Heroes 3 FINAL BOUT – All-Out Galactic War!” according to Suda the latest, and now last, instalment of the franchise was meant to include a hint about the future of the series, namely that there wasn’t going to be any, it was the final bout after all.

It’s unclear what Suda will be working on next with his trademark humour and style, but according to the Twitter announcement he’s “now, carrying with it a thousand thoughts, I run along the Thunder Road once more. As one journey ends, the crimson bike falls into a deep sleep.”

For ALL of fans…

Here is a special message about our "No More Heroes 3" release from SUDA51 @suda_51 !

It’s safe to say that we have absolutely no idea what this means, but until we figure it out, there’s always the final series instalment of No More Heroes 3 to enjoy, with Suda saying to “join him as he goes absolutely buck wild in the Garden – no, the Cosmos of Madness!”