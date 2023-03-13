No, Microsoft is not working on movable taskbar for Windows 11

About a week ago, many news outlets, including us, reported Microsoft could be working on a movable taskbar for Windows 11. However, as it turns out, those reports are not accurate, or at least there is no visible evidence to believe that a movable taskbar could arrive on Windows 11 anytime soon.

Microsoft watcher Albacore on Twitter posted a GIF on Twitter about a week ago showing a movable taskbar on Windows 11, which seemed like a new feature that Microsoft was internally testing in Insider build 25309. He recently clarified that “it’s simply a highlight of a leftover(/oversight?) taken on build 22621 and not “an upcoming feature found in build 25309.”

The movable taskbar in Windows 11 is one of the most requested features. It is one of the features Microsoft is not included in Windows 11, even though Windows 10 has it. Many people claimed not to have upgraded to Windows 11 simply because of the operating system’s lack of a movable taskbar.

The latest rumors of Microsoft internally testing a movable taskbar for Windows 11 made many people happy, but Albacore clarified that his discovery has nothing to do with whether Microsoft is working on the feature. Previously, Microsoft confirmed that the movable taskbar would not return anytime soon in Windows 11. However, the key takeaway is that Microsoft did not say that it would never bring the movable taskbar back.

Many news outlets falsely claim that this is an upcoming feature found in build 25309

It's simply a highlight of a leftover(/oversight?) taken on build 22621 (eagle eyed viewers can notice the lack of watermark)

If it was something new that just popped up I would've said so https://t.co/X93xXF0m1G — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) March 12, 2023

Microsoft is expected to release Windows 12 next year, and we are hoping that the movable taskbar will finally return to Windows. Another feature users want in Windows 12 is the never combine taskbar buttons. With its next major release, it will be interesting to see whether Microsoft brings those missing taskbar features back into Windows.

If you are using Windows 11, what features are you missing the most? Let us know in the comments section.