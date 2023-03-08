Microsoft might soon let you place Windows 11 taskbar at the top of your screen

Microsoft is spotted testing a new option for users to place their taskbar up on their Windows 11 screens.

The ability to move the Windows taskbar in different positions has always been one of the top requests of Windows 11 customers to Microsoft. However, despite thousands and thousands of votes to push this, the Redmond company didn’t make exact promises to make it a reality. As a matter of fact, the company said in its Tech Community Live that there were “a number of challenges” regarding the matter and that “this set of users is really small compared to the set of other folks that are asking for other features.”

Turns out you can position the fully XAML taskbar up top, the experience is not all that great though ? pic.twitter.com/NmGjOVK0gR — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) March 6, 2023

Microsoft, nonetheless, seemed to have changed its mind regarding the matter, as it was recently spotted testing a new taskbar location on the screen. The discovery was shared by Albacore (@thebookisclosed) on Twitter, wherein a short clip of the new position was shown. In the post, the Windows 11 taskbar can be seen up top, and this might excite those who have always been waiting for it. Nonetheless, it is important to note that this is just a feature in the Windows 11 Dev build 25309, and tests like this don’t always translate to guaranteed public release.

The finding adds to Microsoft’s current work to further improve its Windows taskbar. Recently, the company added the logo of the new Bing in the Windows 11 and Windows 10 taskbar search bar. After days, the software giant seemingly removed the logo. However, Microsoft said otherwise and stressed that it is still in the system.

“The Bing icon in the Search Box is being shown through the existing Search Highlights feature which shows daily rotating content. We will continue to rotate content over time, including the Bing icon. We welcome those in the preview to give us feedback so we can continue to learn and tune the experience over time,” a Microsoft spokesperson told TechRadar.