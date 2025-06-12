Nintendo’s Switch 2 Smashes Sales Record, But Supply Is Lagging Behind

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

June 10, 2025 – Nintendo hit a massive milestone last week. The company sold more than 3.5 million units of the Switch 2 within just four days of launch. That figure beats the original Switch’s first-month tally of 2.7 million units back in 2017.

The new console dropped on June 5, and fans wasted no time. Lines wrapped around stores from Tokyo to San Francisco as eager buyers waited hours for a chance to grab the $450 device. Some even walked away empty-handed, as supply couldn’t keep up.

Nintendo’s leadership knew the Switch 2 needed to make a splash – and it did. The console arrived eight years after its predecessor and built on the same hybrid design that allows users to switch between handheld and TV play. Its success may influence how rivals shape their next moves, especially as the industry grapples with high development costs and narrowing profit margins.

Still, this early win carries pressure. Nintendo wants to move 15 million units by March 2026, and analysts believe it could top that number – if the company can boost production. President Shuntaro Furukawa already apologized for shortages and urged manufacturing partners, including Foxconn in China, to ramp up output.

Trade tensions may also complicate things. With most units made in China, U.S. tariffs could increase costs. That’s already sparked talk of a future price hike.

Meanwhile, Nintendo’s stock slipped over 3% after the launch, as investors reacted to concerns about pricing and supply issues. The company has asked Japanese e-commerce platforms like Rakuten and Mercari to crack down on resellers exploiting the scarcity.

For now, the Switch 2’s launch proves one thing – that the demand is high. Whether Nintendo can keep pace will determine if this momentum lasts through the holidays.

