While the power gap between Nintendo’s hybrid console Nintendo Switch is beginning to grow as Microsoft and Sony begin to release their next-gen consoles, the Japanese hardware creator is gearing up to create the Nintendo Switch successor.

While a Nintendo Switch 2 is the obvious step following the success of the portable system, Nintendo is known for taking drastic design steps from generation to generation such as the move from GameCube to Wii or Gameboy to DS.

While it is not currently known how the Nintendo Switch successor will evolve from its current iteration, Nintendo has stated that they wish to “utilise” the unique experiences that are only offered by the standard Switch hardware.

“From the perspective of playing with the image displayed on a TV, we believe that because consumers can play Nintendo Switch on a TV or the game console screen itself, it has greatly increased the opportunities for gameplay in various scenes in their lives, compared to previous consoles,” explained Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa in a shareholder’s meeting.

“Through Nintendo Switch, we’ve made many discoveries about where a dedicated video game platform can fit into a consumer’s daily life. We see scenes on social media of children and their families sitting around a game console to play, which gives us a renewed sense of the value of our dedicated video game platform. We will utilise these experiences in carefully considering the form our future game consoles will take.”

While the Switch has only been out for a few years, the console’s lower power is starting to become an issue for multiplatform titles releasing on the little handheld that could. While games like 2011’s Skyrim run fine, newer games like The Outer Worlds have received awful ports in recent months.