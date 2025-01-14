Nintendo Switch 2 reportedly launches on January 16 with a whopping €399 price tag

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

We’re moments away from the hotly-anticipated launch of Nintendo Switch 2. And, from the look of it, we may finally get our hands on its release date and pricing details, even before the Japanese gaming giant confirms it.

An employee of Micromania, a French video game retail company, claims the upcoming Switch 2 will cost €399 (only around a hundred bucks shy from Sony’s PS5, by the way), with games priced €69-€79 and a possible Nintendo Switch Online price increase.

This unverified information was shared on a Nintendo Switch 2 Discord server. The alleged employee also teases that the first game could be a highly anticipated sequel tied to themes of “galaxy” or “colorful roads.” They hint at imminent pre-orders and a limited edition pack but shared no further details to protect their job.

But, still, Micromania has a reputation for being an overpriced retailer, as one user claims, so the pricing may change.

As for the release date, Nintendo’s Switch 2 (which will support backward compatibility) is reportedly set to be revealed via a hardware-focused trailer on January 16, with a software showcase expected in February or March. This was first teased by leaker Nate the Hate.

The console may launch in May or June 2025, alongside a new Mario Kart and a holiday release of a 3D Mario game. Rumors are also saying that Microsoft will supply Switch 2 with Xbox games and will debut that at Xbox’s Developer Direct event on January 23.

We’ve been bombarded by a gazillion of Switch 2 leaked information just ahead of the release. Genki, a third-party gaming accessory maker, has previously showcased the console’s alleged mockup at CES 2025, but it wasn’t without a visit from Nintendo’s lawyers to the booth.