It was a surprise to many when Japanese gaming giant Nintendo began its venture into mobile games during the final days of the disappointing Wii U. However, Nintendo mobile game development may not be around to stay.

Originally reported by Bloomberg, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has allegedly told Japanese outlets that Nintendo mobile game development is slowing down due to concerns with revenue.

The president is reported to have said that Nintendo is “not necessarily looking to continue releasing many new applications for the mobile market.”

Nintendo’s primary concern rests on their lackluster revenue generated by games other than the popular Fire Emblem Heroes. In a report by Sensor Tower back in January of this year, it was estimated that Nintendo mobile game revenue is largely underwhelming.

While Fire Emblem Heroes had raised approximately $656 million, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp – the company’s second place mobile game for revenue – had only racked in $131 milion. In last place, Nintendo’s Dr Mario World has totalled $4.8 million.

However, Nintendo’s issues with game revenue isn’t the only cause of their removal from mobile games. Bloomberg’s report claims that the company has found issues with being limited to the touchscreen controls on a smartphone or tablet, despite the developer’s history with touchscreen games on Nintendo DS systems and the Wii U.

“The company believes its franchises shine brightest when coupled with designed-by-Nintendo controllers and it’s never been fully comfortable with the touchscreen-only interface of a phone,” reads the report.