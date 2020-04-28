Nintendo has announced that they are closing down their digital eShop service on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U across 42 different countries.

Announced via an official Nintendo Support webpage, the Japanese console manufacturer will be shutting down the service in countries all across Latin America and the Caribbean.

For those who purchase digital goods, the Nintendo eShop is essential for redeeming product codes, buying software and downloading previously purchased items.

“Those limited Nintendo eShops will close on July 31, 2020 and users in the affected regions will no longer be able to access them to redeem a download code, redownload software or update software, so we encourage users to take any such actions before the closure date,” Nintendo said. “Also, any software that requires the limited Nintendo eShops to operate may cease to function.”