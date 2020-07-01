Nintendo has revealed that they will no longer permit the sales of Nintendo Digital Download codes through third-party retailers in Europe.

Starting today, first-party Nintendo Switch digital copies will only be allowed for sale on Nintendo’s own eShop.

This comes as a surprise. Whilst retailers like Amazon, ShopTo and more have consistently sold digital codes for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo, the latter company will no longer allow digital sales to go through means other than their own.

However, Nintendo will still allow these retailers to sell digital codes for Nintendo Switch Online memberships or DLC for its first-party games. It’s just the full-fledged AAA games won’t have a Nintendo Digital Download option on third-party websites.

Online retailer ShopTo was the first retailer to break the news on their Twitter page.

“Just to let everyone know, due to a Nintendo decision for all EMEA territories, as from Tomorrow 30/06/20 at 23:00 we are no longer able to offer/sell Nintendo digital full games. We will however, be continuing to offer/sell online membership and add ons,” the retailer said.

Nintendo quickly responded to Nintendo focused website Nintendo Life stating:

“After careful examination of the evolving European marketplace in recent years, Nintendo has decided to end the availability of download codes for its own-published software via retailers, effective 1st July 2020.

Customers will still be able to purchase Nintendo eShop funds, Nintendo Switch Online memberships, and add-on content such as the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, at retailers across Europe. Download codes for Nintendo Switch software from other publishers will also still be available.

We’re always investigating new avenues, and will continue to work on new methods to bring Nintendo eShop content to as many players as possible.