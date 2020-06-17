Nintendo has revealed that a new Pokémon Snap game, titled New Pokémon Snap, will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in the future.

Revealed through a new Pokémon Presents livestream that showcased numerous new Poké projects, New Pokémon Snap will return players to the photography gameplay of the beloved N64 original.

Not much was shown off of the New Pokémon Snap game, but we did see a luscious return to the vibrant documentary style of viewing the iconic universe that has been sorely missed since the original Snap game.