After releasing in a poor state, then being review bombed after the launch of the PC Game Pass version, the Steam version of NieR:Automata is getting a patch.

Announced in a Tweet today by NieR themselves, we now know that “An upgrade patch for the Steam version of #NieR:Automata is currently in development.”

“We’ll have more information to share with you at a later date.” The tweet signs off, with no indication of when this later date might be.

After the Become As Gods Edition launched on PC Game Pass with a number of improvements over the Steam release, notably better textures, framerate, and a borderless windowed mode, the shoddy Steam release has had a glaring spotlight on it.

The game was subsequently review bombed as a result, being brought all the way down to “mostly negative” in 3,470 recent reviews at the time of writing. With one recent review linking to the tweet, however, it’s possible that the ratings will start to improve.

An upgrade patch for the Steam version of #NieR:Automata is currently in development. We'll have more information to share with you at a later date. pic.twitter.com/gUPCLSwgyH — NieR Series (@NieRGame) April 13, 2021

With fan mods and the Becomes As Gods Edition already proving that the game can be made right, hopefully, the later date for information and this patch won’t be too far away.