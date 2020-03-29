Ten years after Yoko Taro’s unforgettable NieR graced Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, Square Enix has decided to remake the action-JRPG in NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139. Yes, that’s the full name.

NieR Replicant will be recreating the original Japanese version of Yoko Taro’s cult-classic where the main character takes the form of an older brother trying to save his sister, Yonah. The Western version that most westerners played was known as NieR Gestalt; the Western version saw the protagonist become Yonah’s father.

In the year of the 10th anniversary of NieR, we are announcing that the cult classic third-person action-RPG NieR Replicant, is to be rebuilt for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (STEAM) as NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… NieR Replicant is the prequel of the critically acclaimed success NieR:Automata. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… invites players into a dark, apocalyptic world as they join a brother’s captivating quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease – a quest which will in turn make them question everything. Developed in collaboration with Toylogic, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… brings together an all-star team including acclaimed director, YOKO TARO (Drakengard / NieR:Automata), composer Keiichi Okabe (TEKKEN / Drakengard / NieR:Automata), and producer Yosuke Saito (DRAGON QUEST X / NieR:Automata).

Square Enix has teased that the game’s sequel, the incredible NieR Automata, will be in some way incorporated into this remake. While NieR producer Yosuke Saito has said that he doesn’t know whether the game will be getting a new ending or not, the Japanese voice cast of NieR Automata’s main characters – 2B and 9S – are set to return.