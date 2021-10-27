Blizzard has announced that 2022’s BlizzConline digital event has been cancelled to reimagine the event in the wake of ongoing lawsuits.

“We’ve decided to take a step back and pause on planning the previously announced BlizzConline event scheduled for early next year,” Blizzard announced in a statement on their website. “This was a tough decision for all of us to make, but it’s the right one.”

In the announcement, Blizzard doesn’t directly mention the lawsuits and allegations that they are currently facing, instead only saying that “we feel the energy it would take to put on a show like this is best directed towards supporting our teams and progressing development of our games and experiences.”

According to Blizzard, this time off for producing BlizzConline will also allow the publisher to “ take the time to reimagine what a BlizzCon event of the future could look like.” Blizzard isn’t too sure exactly what the future of the event will look like right now, but they know they “need to ensure that it feels as safe, welcoming, and inclusive as possible.”

Despite 2022’s BlizzConline being cancelled, Blizzard has confirmed that “even though we aren’t holding BlizzConline in February, we’ll still be making announcements and updates for our games.” so we’ll only be missing out on the show’s atmosphere and thankfully not its content.