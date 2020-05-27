Activision has unsurprisingly cancelled Blizzcon 2020, this year’s return to the annual Blizzard celebrations.

While the World of Warcraft developer toyed with the idea of a cancellation for its Fall video game convention, the giant congregation of passionate Blizzard fans will not be going ahead this year.

“During this time, we’ve had many discussions about what holding a convention could look like in light of all the health and safety considerations we’d want to make,” revealed Blizzcon’s Executive Producer, Saralyn Smith, in a blog post.

“We’ve also talked about different paths we could take, and how each one could be complicated by fluctuations in national and local health guidelines in the months ahead. Ultimately, after considering our options, we’ve come to the very difficult decision to not have BlizzCon this year.

We’re feeling deeply disappointed about this decision, and imagine many of you will feel the same. I truly love BlizzCon, and I know that’s a sentiment shared by everyone at Blizzard. We will sorely miss connecting with so many of you at the convention and “recharging our geek batteries” this fall.”

Nevertheless, Smith revealed that Blizzcon 2020 will not go unavenged! Instead, fans can look forward to a digital successor in 2021 to reveal the next slew of intriguing projects, such as the announced Diablo 4.

“We’re talking about how we might be able to channel the BlizzCon spirit and connect with you in some way online, far less impacted by the state of health and safety protocols for mass in-person gatherings. We’d want to do this as soon as we could, but given that this is new-ish territory and the different factors involved, it will most likely be sometime early next year,” Smith continued.

“BlizzCon is also a stage for big esports events in Blizzard games each year, so we’re also looking into alternatives for supporting some of the high-level competition that would normally take place at the show.”

Were you excited for Blizzcon 2020? Tell us in the comments below.