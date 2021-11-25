Epic Games has confirmed the next lineup of free games that will be available in the Epic Games Store from the 2nd of December until the 9th.

This confirmation of next week’s games comes just as this week’s games have become available for download. This week’s free games on the Epic Games Store are theHunter: Call of the Wild and Antstream – Epic Welcome Pack.

After the 2nd of December, these free games will be replaced by Dead by Daylight and While True: Learn (), which will then be downloadable for absolutely nothing until the 9th of December.

Here’s a little bit about this weeks games, as well as what’s coming up in the future on the Epic Games Store:

Antstream – Epic Welcome Pack – Available today

The Epic Welcome Pack for Antstream Arcade gives you 1090 Gems for absolutely nothing! Worth $14.99, you’re free to spend these Gems on playing games, challenges and limited-time tournaments! Gems can also be used to unlock harder challenges and play turn-based PvP against friends and other players!

TheHunter: Call of the Wild – Available today

Experience an atmospheric hunting game like no other in this realistic and visually breathtaking open world. Immerse yourself in the atmospheric single player campaign, or share the ultimate hunting experience with friends.

Dead By Daylight – Available December 2nd

Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer horror game where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players play as Survivors, trying to escape the Killer and avoid being caught and killed.

While True: Learn () – Available December 2nd

You’re a machine learning specialist who makes neural networks but your cat seems to be better at it. Now you must solve puzzles to build a cat-to-human translation system (who knows what else this cat is capable of!). Earn a fortune, buy kickass cat outfits and learn how machine learning really works!