The Information has today leaked some new details about Apple’s long-rumoured VR headset.

The details, courtesy of a source with “direct knowledge” reveals the device will have more than 12 cameras for inside-out tracking and hand gesture recognition. The cameras will be assisted by multiple LIDAR sensors to create depth maps of the environment.

The headset will also feature two 8K resolution panels, making it one of the highest resolution VR headsets so far. The device will also feature eye-tracking, opening up the possibility of foveated rendering.

Sound will be supported by “spatial audio” technology, similar to what’s in the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

The device will also allow users to see their environment via external cameras, allowing for passthrough AR, the most immersive version of AR.

From The Information’s eye witness drawing of a late-stage prototype the glasses appear to be pretty thin and light, being held up only via what appears to be an elastic band, which will reportedly be interchangeable.

The device is reportedly in the latest stage of development and is expected to ship in 2022.

The price-point is pretty Apple-like at $3,000, suggesting the device will be sold to compete more with AR headsets like the HoloLens than $300 VR headsets like the Oculus Quest.