We posted earlier that WhatsApp appears to have a new WhatsApp Desktop app available, with a number of improvements including being UWP based, notifications that work when the app is closed and a new writing pad feature.

Now the Beta app has become available in the Microsoft Store with the following description.

Get WhatsApp Beta and you’ll be one of the first to try updated features and share feedback about the new app. As always, your personal messages and calls continue to be protected with end-to-end encryption. No one outside of your chats, not even WhatsApp, can read or listen to them. WhatsApp is a free messaging and video calling app used by over 2B people in more than 180 countries. It’s simple, reliable, and private, so you can easily keep in touch with friends and family.

The app supports WhatsApp’s new multi-device feature, meaning you can use it without your phone needing to be connected to the Internet.

Download the new app from the Store here.

Thanks Samantha for the tip.