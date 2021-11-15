WhatsApp has long been rumoured to be working on a new WhatsApp desktop app for Windows, and today ALumia managed to grab a leaked copy of the app, likely from the Microsoft Store.

The app is surprisingly UWP rather than Electron, which means it’s super-fast starting up. The app also has the latest Mica transparency effects, which lets your wallpaper peek through to your app, and has revamped settings. Importantly it is now also able to receive notifications when closed, unlike the current version.

It also has a number of new features, such as being able to easily create and send a drawing from a scribble panel.

The new settings include:

General : at the moment it is possible to set the start of WhatsApp by turning on the PC and log out of your account;

Account : here you can manage your privacy (blue check, who can see our profile picture, etc.) and security (end-to-end calls);

Chat : in the chat section you can archive all chats with a single click, delete all chats or empty conversations;

Notifications : in the notifications section you can customize the notification sound (messages and groups);

Memory : you can select which content to download (or not to download) automatically;

Help : Here you can see the WhatsApp version and other useful links.

ALumia have not shared the executable for the app, but it is likely that we will not have to wait too long for the app to become available.