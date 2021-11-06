Windows 11’s new built-in Android emulator comes with the Amazon App Store, which only offers about 50 Android apps.

It is however possible to install APKs directly onto the Android subsystem, but the process is pretty complicated, requiring using PowerShell and multiple command-line entries.

Now an Italian developer, Simone Franco, has developed a Microsoft Store app that makes it as easy as double-clicking on the APK. His WSATools has the following description.

Easy-to-use apk installer for Windows Subsystem for Android™. WSATools is a simple apk installer for Windows 11’s Subsystem for Android, designed to be intuitive and to make the user instantly feel at home.

Gallery

It features:

Explorer integration for APK files: double click and press install!

APK installation made easy: just a click away.

No need to install ADB and know its commands. WSATools takes care of everything!

If you already have the platform-tools package in your path, it will use that one!

More features coming soon!

Of course, this does not solve the Google Play Services dependency issue, and if your APK requires that it may still be simpler to install the Google Play Store on Windows 11. Read more about that here.

Otherwise, if this is not an issue, you can download WSATools from the Microsoft Store here.

via HTNovo.