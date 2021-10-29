A week ago we posted on a hack to install the Google Play Store and Google Play Services in Microsoft’s Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) for Windows 11.

That allows access to a much wider range of Android applications, vs the very small 50 app limited selection from the Amazon App Store.

That process was pretty convoluted, however, including requiring the use of a Linux environment on Windows. Now the same team has created a somewhat simplified process using GitHub Actions to customise the WSA.

Here you can find WSA with root and better gapps integration. The best part is that it's all automated (with GitHub actions), so you just need to head to Actions tab, select the latest workflow and then you can download WSA as zip (x64 and arm64)https://t.co/9SbxEZUBqb — ADeltaX (@ADeltaXForce) October 28, 2021

The new procedure reads:

Fork this repo Go to Action tab and select workflow Magisk , click the run button and enter the needed infomation (magisk apk download link) Wait the action complete and download the artifact Uninstall WSA Unzip the artifact Enable developer mode on Windows Open powershell with admin privileges and run Add-AppxPackage -Register .\AppxManifest.xml under the unzipped artifact directory Launch WSA and enable developer mode, launch the file manager, and wait until the file manager popup Run adb connect localhost:58526 to connect to WSA and install Magisk app (the one you use to build) and launch it Fix the environment as Magisk app will prompt and reboot Enjoy by installing Riru and LSPosed

Read all the disclaimers and latest instructions at GitHub here.