It’s still a few weeks till the official release of Windows 11, but a tool has already been released to help you adjust its settings to best suit your preference.

“ThisIsWin11” has created by developer “builtbybel” and calls itself “The real PowerToys for Windows 11”. It consists of 5 modules:

Presenter: The start screen guides you through a pictured introduction to the new operating system Windows 11 and allows you quickly to configure it.

PumpedApp: This module allows you to check and optimizing Windows 11 configuration among other things (all changes made can also be undone)

Kickassbloat will help you removing pre-installed Windows 11 apps

Packages are there for you to quickly install one or the other app

PowerClicks allows you to automate several Windows 11 tasks based on PowerShell and community scripts.

Gallery

The tool also lets you uninstall some of the bloatware which will be shipping with Windows 11.

ThisIsWin11 is currently in version 0.70.0 and can be found at GitHub here and should of course only be used at your own risk.

via Neowin.