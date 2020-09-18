Microsoft is working on some new Surface products, and now we know when the company will be announcing them.

WalkingCat has revealed the date of an upcoming Surface event, with Microsoft set to gather us virtually on the 30th September or 1st October.

Surface event = Oct. 1 or Sep. 30, not sure about the timezone stuff ? — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) September 18, 2020

Microsoft is expected to announce a new Surface Pro X2 with an updated Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor which will deliver better performance and multi-day battery life, 5G connectivity, enterprise-grade security and AI acceleration, as well as advanced camera and audio technology.

Microsoft is also expected to announce a new affordable Surface Laptop codenamed Sparti. The entry-level model of this affordable Surface Laptop will come with a 12.5-inch display, 4GB RAM, 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor and 64GB storage. And this model is expected to be priced somewhere between $500 and $600.

