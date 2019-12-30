We recently reported that Samsung might change the nomenclature of the Galaxy S series. Samsung insider Ice Universe tweeted that Samsung is Galaxy S11 might actually be called Galaxy S20, in order to signify the release of their fresh flagship smartphone series in 2020.

Now, a case manufacturer has provided further evidence of the rumoured name change. Samsung had reportedly informed its suppliers and accessories partners that a new naming scheme will be used in the next generation of the Galaxy S series.

As previously speculated, this shows that that the smaller “e” range of devices will be discontinued, and the smallest device will be the standard S20 with a 6.2″ diagonal screen- meaning no compact devices under 6″ will be sold in this range.

The S20+ won’t be the biggest device in the range, with the S20 Ultra boasting a 6.9″ screen- a 2″ increase from the former.

All devices will offer 4G or 5G support, but The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will likely be specifically marketed as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

Samsung is expected to launch the S20 series in the first or second week of February 2020.

Source: winfuture