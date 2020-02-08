The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has been a huge success for Samsung, and the company is currently working on a new Samsung Galaxy Watch, a proper replacement for the non-fitness focussed smartwatch.

SamMobile have shared some early leaks for the smartphone accessory, and we now know that the smartwatch will be offered in a stainless steel version, in both Bluetooth and LTE, will be available in two sizes and will offer larger batteries across the board.

Reportedly even the smaller version will have a 330 mAh battery, significantly larger than the current 247 mAh battery in the Galaxy Watch Active 2, and the smartwatch will sport 8 GB of storage, allowing more music to travel without being encumbered by your smartphone.

Unfortunately, SamMobile is not yet able to answer the most burning question – whether the smartwatch will have a virtual versus mechanical rotating bezel, though given the success of the virtual bezel of the Active 2 I suspect the virtual haptic bezel will win through.

SamMobile expects the new watch to only make an appearance towards the end of the ear, to launch with the new Note 20. Hopefully, by then Samsung will have worked out the kinks in their ECG feature also.

Via SamMobile.